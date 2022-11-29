Did You Hear Hawai&#8217;i Volcano Mauna Loa Just Erupted? How Bad Is It?

Did You Hear Hawai’i Volcano Mauna Loa Just Erupted? How Bad Is It?

Christian Joudrey on Unsplash

Did you hear that a volcano in Hawaii just erupted? On the Big Island of Hawai'i, Mount Mauna Loa reigns supreme as the largest volcano in the world.

Google Maps
Mauna Loa is at a Level RED volcano alert, according to a certified report from the United States Geological Society. This means that lava has been seen and is actively flowing through fissures in the volcano's crust.

The lava is slowly spreading to parts of private roads near the Volcano Observatory on the Big Island.

Thank goodness, the volcano eruption does not appear to be ready to unleash huge lava flows and put local communities at risk. Two nearby emergency shelters that had been opened have reportedly been closed for the time being, although emergency management authorities are continuing to monitor the eruption at Mauna Loa.

Five volcanoes rest on the Big Island. Mauna Loa is closest in proximity to the island of Hawai'i but is also within travel distance of the beautiful city of Kilauea far to its east and the small community of Captain Cook farthest to its west. You may have already heard that the last time Mauna Loa erupted was in the early 80s (1984) and that Mauna Loa is the Hawaiian language name that means "Long Mountain."

Islander via Amazon
Since the eruption of volcano Mauna Loa is expected to bring in a bunch of lookie-loo tourists, let's take a look at some of the beauty that lies on our country's gorgeous 50th state (August 21, 1959).

PAHALA, HAWAI'I

ACTIONCAMFLIX via YouTube
ACTIONCAMFLIX via YouTube
KAILUA-KONA, HAWAI'I

 Visit a farmers market for some fresh and local produce!

Maly Romero - Discover The Big Island Real Estate via YouTube
Watch out for BIG WAVES every now and then!

ViralFox via YouTube
CAPTAIN COOK, HAWAI'I

Aloha Guest House Bed and Breakfast

Tucked away off unpaved roads and coves of huge mango trees, a coffee field, and a citrus crop or two, lies the Aloha Guest House. You will probably squeal with delight at your stay because it has several bedrooms that overlook the Pacific Ocean.

Jeremy Bishop on Unsplash
You can go snorkeling in Captain Cook, too!

Kona Snorkel Trips via YouTube
KILAUEA, HAWAI'I

Viator Travel via YouTube
BIG ISLAND OF HAWAI'I

CNN via YouTube
CNN via YouTube
