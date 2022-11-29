Did you hear that a volcano in Hawaii just erupted? On the Big Island of Hawai'i, Mount Mauna Loa reigns supreme as the largest volcano in the world.

Mauna Koa volcano in Hawaii, Hawai'i Google Maps loading...

Mauna Loa is at a Level RED volcano alert, according to a certified report from the United States Geological Society. This means that lava has been seen and is actively flowing through fissures in the volcano's crust.

The lava is slowly spreading to parts of private roads near the Volcano Observatory on the Big Island.

Thank goodness, the volcano eruption does not appear to be ready to unleash huge lava flows and put local communities at risk. Two nearby emergency shelters that had been opened have reportedly been closed for the time being, although emergency management authorities are continuing to monitor the eruption at Mauna Loa.

Five volcanoes rest on the Big Island. Mauna Loa is closest in proximity to the island of Hawai'i but is also within travel distance of the beautiful city of Kilauea far to its east and the small community of Captain Cook farthest to its west. You may have already heard that the last time Mauna Loa erupted was in the early 80s (1984) and that Mauna Loa is the Hawaiian language name that means "Long Mountain."

Map of Hawai'ian Volcanoes Islander via Amazon loading...

Since the eruption of volcano Mauna Loa is expected to bring in a bunch of lookie-loo tourists, let's take a look at some of the beauty that lies on our country's gorgeous 50th state (August 21, 1959).

Pahala Hawaii ACTIONCAMFLIX via YouTube loading...

]brandedapppromo]

Kau Coffee Beans in Pahala Hawaii ACTIONCAMFLIX via YouTube loading...

Visit a farmers market for some fresh and local produce!

Farmers Market in Kailua Kona in Hawaii Maly Romero - Discover The Big Island Real Estate via YouTube loading...

Watch out for BIG WAVES every now and then!

Ocean Waves in Kailua Kona Hawaii ViralFox via YouTube loading...

Get our free mobile app

Tucked away off unpaved roads and coves of huge mango trees, a coffee field, and a citrus crop or two, lies the Aloha Guest House. You will probably squeal with delight at your stay because it has several bedrooms that overlook the Pacific Ocean.

Captain Cook Hawaii Jeremy Bishop on Unsplash loading...

You can go snorkeling in Captain Cook, too!

Snorkeling in Captain Cook Hawaii Kona Snorkel Trips via YouTube loading...

Kilauea Volcano Tour Viator Travel via YouTube loading...

Waipio Lookout US Parks and Rec CNN via YouTube loading...

Big Island of Hawaii restaurant and brewery CNN via YouTube loading...

Report a typo or correction

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.