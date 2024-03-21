Only ONE Washington State Town Made ‘Safest College Town list, and it ain’t Seattle
Ahh, the college experience. I don't miss it. I mean, I miss it but I totally don't.
Today's college experience is met with more challenges that I had even 20 years ago let alone 10 years ago now that social media is a thing and all that.
Research.com listed the 50 safest colleges in the United States.
Unfortunately, Washington State was only home to one college town on the list that qualifies.
Welcome to Pullman, Washington.
Kinda near Spokane, people do love their Washington State Cougars, especially here in Eastern Washington. Though the Cougars tear it up on the football field, the town is a bit more sleepy than that. Pullman only has a violent crime rate of 1.2.
Home of 34.5k people, it's a nice little town without having to live in Spokane to attend the school there. Nice college town and one you can feel safe for your kids attending if your kids do decide to go to WSU.
There's plenty of parks, plenty of decent restaurants (Old European is a favorite of mine) and with the low crime it made the list for all the right reasons.
I would hope they would have more safe cities on a list of 50 with our other colleges but here we are. We'll celebrate Washington State University for it's excellent academic programs, fantastic athletics department and a town with low crime. You gotta love it.
LOOK: States Sending the Most People to Washington
Gallery Credit: Stacker
YUM: These Are the Highest-Rated Ice Cream Shops in Yakima, According to Yelp
YUM: These Are the Highest-Rated Ice Cream Shops in Wenatchee, According to Yelp
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
LOOK: Unique baby names from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Fame and Fortune: These Are the Richest Celebrities in the World
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Stacker
These 50 US Cities are Crawling with Bed Bugs
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow
LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter
Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff
Most popular grocery stores in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world
Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale
Quiz: Do you know your state insect?
Gallery Credit: Andrew Vale
LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now
Gallery Credit: Stacker
WOOF: These are the most popular dog breeds in America
Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman
LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal
Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn
QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos?
LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US
Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett
LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US
Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil
LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in
Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine
LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style
Gallery Credit: Elizabeth Jackson
LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most
Gallery Credit: Amanda Silvestri
25 richest families in America
Gallery Credit: Taylor Johnson
LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park
Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood
States with the most registered hunters
Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger
LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world
Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi
LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today
Gallery Credit: Angela Brown
See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State
Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones
LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn & Peter Richman
LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America
Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore
Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus
LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer
LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born
LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?
Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns
Gallery Credit: RACHEL CAVANAUGH
The 40 Best Cover Songs by Rock Bands
LOOK: The Evolution of Slipknot's Terrifying Masks Throughout The Years
LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state
Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger
LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State
READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest
Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang
The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast
The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest
LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet
LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals
Gallery Credit: John Robinson
LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items
50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America
Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein
What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?
LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist
Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster
KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America
KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state
KEEP READING: What were the most popular baby names from the past 100 years?
KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: The most popular biblical baby names
Gallery Credit: ELLEN DEWITT
Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
Gallery Credit: Stephanie Parker
LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you
Gallery Credit: Ben Wittstein
LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year
KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now
CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America
RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds
Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman
LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state
Gallery Credit: Elena Kadvany
LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs
Gallery Credit: Rachel Cavanaugh
LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom
Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher