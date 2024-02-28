Can You Solve One Of Washington’s 125 Unsolved Disappearances?

It happens every day in Washington State. Someone goes missing.

A sigh of relief is breathed when one of these instances is quickly solved, perhaps a misunderstanding or simply someone is too quick to worry, needlessly, and all is well. But all too often, the anguish continues for families who are left desperately wondering.

When Someone Goes Missing in Washington State, Where Can You Turn for Help?

The Washington State Patrol Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit, in concert with local law enforcement agencies, work tirelessly to help find those who've gone missing.

We've updated this list, as some cases are solved, and new cases are reported. Happily, some missing persons do come home, but sadly, several of the persons from the list are still mysteriously gone, and in a few cases, were confirmed deceased. Of course, there are several new fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, and friends who have gone missing since, and we've included them here in hopes of reuniting them with their loved ones.

Missing Persons in Washington State - A Photo Gallery With Vital Information

Please examine the gallery of persons currently listed as missing on the MUPU list, and see if you recognize any of the persons listed whose families continue to hope. Each picture contains the missing person's name, when they went missing, and which law enforcement agency to contact if you know something that could help.

