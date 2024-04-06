Ways Seattle Has Changed for the Better
When you read the news or see what's going on, it always seems to be in a negative light. People may say there's a homeless problem in Seattle or there's no good jobs or the traffic or the parking or a myriad of issues.
Still, though, there is plenty of good in Seattle.
Seattlites took to Reddit to express many ways Seattle has changed or has been changing for the better.
50 Shades of Graves mentioned the Light Rail has been great. Now it only takes 50 minutes from their front door to the airport. I'd hate to imagine how long it took before.
There were a few that mentioned the quality and cleanliness of the lake water where before you weren't supposed to swim in it for several sanitation reasons.
The Seattle Kraken is a highlight from new things in Seattle for a positive note.
The waterfront project is getting close to completion as Solicited_Duck_Pics mentions. While it could have been better, the viaduct isn't missed by them.
T-Mobile Park and Lumen Field. Though the old arenas hold memories, the newer buildings are more updated.
Sculpture Park is also a nice addition to the area.
Rainier206 had several nice things to say. With a name like that, you know they would. They mention the raise of minimum wage to $15 an hour, free community college, no late fees at the library, and they mention how public housing has been working in Seattle.
Public housing: Seattle rejected the idea of income based ghettos, tearing down old dilapidated housing projects where only the poor lived and turned them into mixed income communities where middle class and lower income communities live in the same community with no loss in the number of low income units. Go to any former “project” in Seattle and you’ll see neatly trimmed grass, parks, community centers, and so many other amazing things.
It was mentioned in joke, but the notion that Ted Bundy is no longer roaming the streets. Longjumping_Ice mentioned that's an upgrade.
Read more or add to the ongoing list on Reddit.
KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies
LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals
Gallery Credit: John Robinson
LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items
50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America
Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein
What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?
LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist
Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster
KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America
KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state
KEEP READING: What were the most popular baby names from the past 100 years?
KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: The most popular biblical baby names
Gallery Credit: ELLEN DEWITT
Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
Gallery Credit: Stephanie Parker
LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you
Gallery Credit: Ben Wittstein
LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year
KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now
CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America
RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds
Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman
LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state
Gallery Credit: Elena Kadvany
LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs
Gallery Credit: Rachel Cavanaugh
LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom
Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher