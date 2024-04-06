Ways Seattle Has Changed for the Better

When you read the news or see what's going on, it always seems to be in a negative light. People may say there's a homeless problem in Seattle or there's no good jobs or the traffic or the parking or a myriad of issues.

Still, though, there is plenty of good in Seattle.

Seattlites took to Reddit to express many ways Seattle has changed or has been changing for the better.

50 Shades of Graves mentioned the Light Rail has been great. Now it only takes 50 minutes from their front door to the airport. I'd hate to imagine how long it took before.

There were a few that mentioned the quality and cleanliness of the lake water where before you weren't supposed to swim in it for several sanitation reasons.

The Seattle Kraken is a highlight from new things in Seattle for a positive note.

The waterfront project is getting close to completion as Solicited_Duck_Pics mentions. While it could have been better, the viaduct isn't missed by them.

T-Mobile Park and Lumen Field. Though the old arenas hold memories, the newer buildings are more updated.

Sculpture Park is also a nice addition to the area.

Rainier206 had several nice things to say. With a name like that, you know they would. They mention the raise of minimum wage to $15 an hour, free community college, no late fees at the library, and they mention how public housing has been working in Seattle.

Public housing: Seattle rejected the idea of income based ghettos, tearing down old dilapidated housing projects where only the poor lived and turned them into mixed income communities where middle class and lower income communities live in the same community with no loss in the number of low income units. Go to any former “project” in Seattle and you’ll see neatly trimmed grass, parks, community centers, and so many other amazing things.

It was mentioned in joke, but the notion that Ted Bundy is no longer roaming the streets. Longjumping_Ice mentioned that's an upgrade.

Read more or add to the ongoing list on Reddit.

