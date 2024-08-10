Breakfast cereal was one of those foods that I never got tired of. Easy enough for me to make for myself when I was younger as I didn't need to use the stove or pots or pans or anything. Quick and easy. Though now I rarely eat it for breakfast, so much more of an after-work snack or late-night treat, I still love cereal today.

According to WIC of Washington State, here are some approved cereals that your kids may enjoy more than some of the more boring cereals.

Multigrain Cheerios

They're not as good as Honey Nut Cheerios but they do genuinely taste better than traditional, boring Cheerios.

Cinnamon Chex

Chex is always a great cereal for a variety of reasons. When you get the cinnamon version, it makes it even better.

Rice Chex

The Rice-based cereals just seem to have a better crunch and last longer on shelves than some other cereal. I love Rice Chex.

Berry Berry Kix

Though the recipe has changed since Berry Berry Kix first came out, the newer version isn't that bad. I prefer the original, of course, but glad they at least still have this.

Crispix

Rice on one side, corn on the other. This two-tone Chex-like cereal is pretty fun for being kinda basic. I think it's great.

Rice Krispies

No, Cocoa Krispies isn't on this list so Rice Krispies will have to do. I'm to the age where I don't even want sugar on it. Even if not for cereal if you have marshmallows and butter handy then some Rice Krispies Treats could be in your future.

Great Grains Banana Nut Crunch

If you love banana bread, you're gonna love this one. It's basically banana bread in a bowl. I still buy this at times.

Frosted Mini Wheats

One of my favorite cereals of all time. Super filling compared to a lot of other cereals and they're about the perfect bite-size. The strawberry and blueberry ones are fine, but the original is still the best in my opinion.

Honey Bunches of Oats

Another S-tier cereal with a combination of random things so it's not just 'corn flakes', but a little of this and a little of that making every bite unique.

Quaker Oatmeal Squares

There's a few varieties to this with honey nut and cinnamon but I prefer the brown sugar. They're all great, though.

