See the Time WWE was in Yakima from 1996

WWE has been around a long time and is no stranger to going on tour to bring the action to your town. I can remember watching it back when it was called WWF several times at the Sundome and seeing guys like 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan, Bret 'Hitman' Hart, 'The Million Dollar Man' Ted DiBiase and so many more.

As times change, the wrestlers do, too. As does the production value.

Though often when WWE comes to town it's more for what they call a house show. They still put on a great live show, but it's not taped for TV or anything, it's just for the audience in attendance.

I actually prefer house shows over tv tapings as there's less interview stuff, more action.

There was a time in 1996, however, that they taped it for television.

Not only that, but the show was long enough that the matches they had in person stretched out over the course of four weeks.

WWE (WWF at the time) had a program called WWF Superstars which was a Saturday morning program. It recapped all the events from the week leading into their flagship Monday Night Raw program which also lead to the next big event they'd call Pay-Per-Views which are now Premium Live Events.

I was there in the front row when it was in Yakima.

I have the Peacock streaming service which happens to have WWE including archived, older content like the previous Wrestlemania events and more. I was surprised to see Superstars as one of the options. Out of curiosity I did a little bit of searching, not exactly remembering when it was, and, sure enough, they had all four episodes on Peacock. Neat!

If you have Peacock, look through WWE and Superstars and find these shows.

Season 11 Episode 30 July 27, 1996

Season 11 Episode 31 August 3, 1996

Season 11 Episode 32 August 10, 1996

Season 11 Episode 33 August 17, 1996

They took place in the Yakima Valley Sundome where you won't have an issue identifying with just how it looks and the banners on the wall promoting the Yakima Valley Sunkings. It was very neat to see.

