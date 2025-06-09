Here’s Why the ‘Close Door’ Button on Elevators Is a Big Fat Lie

Let's be honest, shall we?

You have pushed the 'close door' button in the elevator, whether someone was coming or not, because you just want to keep moving.

Hey, I've done it and I'm not ashamed to admit it. And you KNOW that others have done it to us. I mean, most likely it's nothing personal.

"Sorry, OMG I hit the wrong button, so sorry." LOL. You've heard it and you've said it just like I have.

It's all good, though, because hitting the 'close door' button wasn't closing the door anyway.

Yup, the 'close door' button on elevators is a big, fat lie.

HERE'S THE DEAL BEHIND THE 'CLOSE DOOR' BUTTON

According to Mental Floss, that 'close door' button doesn't make the doors close faster or sooner. As a matter of fact, according to the Science Alert website, they don't even work, and if one does work, it's illegal.

According to Mental Floss, while at one point the button did make the doors shut sooner, once the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed in 1990, they were disabled.

Elevator doors are required to stay open for at least three seconds, and usually it's longer, no matter what. So at this point, most manufacturers have deactivated the button. This gives someone on crutches, using a cane, or in a wheelchair, for example, time to get on the elevator.

According to the New York Times, since elevators have a 25-year life and the Americans with Disabilities Act has been around for 34 years, it's a safe bet that none of those buttons work anymore and are all deactivated.

Since we're in the 25-year range, new elevators may not even have the 'close door' buttons at all.

SO WHAT'S UP WITH THE 'OPEN DOOR' BUTTON?

That said, hitting the 'open door' button does actually work, so yes, you're just as guilty as I am in a roundabout way if you hit the 'close door' because if you had hit the 'open door' you would have allowed that person yelling 'hold the door, please' to make it.

