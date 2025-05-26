Processed Foods on the Healthy Side

You've been hearing about how absolutely unhealthy processed foods are if they're a regular part of your daily or even weekly diet.

According to the Health website, study after study associates a consistent diet filled with processed foods with heart disease and cancer, as well as gaining weight to the point of being overweight.

As a matter of fact, have you heard the grocery store trick to avoid most unhealthy foods?

You only walk and shop the outer part of the store, and for the most part, avoid the inner aisles.

However, how about learning that there are plenty of processed foods that are just fine? You may not have even realized they're considered processed.

Yogurt is one of the biggies, as well as certain canned goods. Sometimes, you may forget that much of our food is processed without being in the bad group.

According to NBC News, minimally processed foods are okay to make a part of your weekly shopping trip.

Many processed foods earn high marks for convenience but poor marks for health. But the truth is, the term “processed” spans a wide range of foods. Minimally processed foods can simplify prepping and cooking so you can enjoy nourishing and filling meals without spending too time in the kitchen.

Processed foods that are okay to enjoy.

Canned black beans

Grass-fed processed meats

Alternative pasta

Hummus

Yogurt

Frozen fruits and vegetables

Whole wheat bread

Canned tomatoes

Boxed broth

Canned seafood and chicken

Cottage cheese

Now, just because these foods are on the healthier side, your doctor is your go-to if you need to be on a special diet or have certain foods she or he want you to avoid.

