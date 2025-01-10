Ellensburg Woman Jailed For Alleged Hit-&-Run, Reckless, DUI

A Kittitas County woman was jailed after allegedly driving recklessly while intoxicated and attempting to elude police on Monday night.

Court documents indicate a driver on Interstate-82 witnessed 23-year-old Kelli R. Bighorn of Ellensburg swerving and tailgating vehicles in dense fog before striking a guardrail at the Interstate-90 interchange.

The driver reportedly followed Bighorn into Ellensburg where they provided her vehicle's license plate information to 9-1-1 dispatchers, and police quickly located her in the 700 block of Main Street.

Get our free mobile app

A traffic stop was initiated but police say Bighorn fled as an officer exited their patrol vehicle to make contact with her.

She only managed to get a few blocks away before being boxed in by assisting officers near 14th Avenue several minutes later.

Investigators say Bighorn failed field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol level of rouhgly three times the legal limit, at .243.

She was arrested and booked into the Kittitas County Jail for DUI, hit-and-run, reckless driving, and attempting to elude law enforcement.

Kittitas County inmate records indicate Bighorn posted bail the following day and was released with a pending court appearance.