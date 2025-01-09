Raising Cane's The Louisiana based chain is already popular with locals in Vancouver,WA so it's not an actual 2025 arrival here but Raising Cane's iconic chicken fingers and amazing sauce will be available at locations opening in the University District, Renton and Lynnwood in 2025

In-N-Out Burger The iconic 75 year old California export (and my childhood favorite burger chain) is opening its first Washington location sometime this year in Ridgefield, WA along the I-5 corridor. Fans have waited for decades for the chain to migrate into the Evergreen state and now there is possible second location in Clark County already under consideration in east Vancouver, WA

Vooddoo Doughnut Fans don't have to travel to the Rose City to get their fix anymore. Seattle's Capitol Hill loaction of Voodoo Doughnuts opened in December.

El Pollo Loco The LA Mex fire-grilled chicken chain out of California has almost 500 locations around the country and plans to open in Federal Way, Kent, Tacoma and Puyallup

Starbird Chicken The family-owned chain out of California has announced a franchise agreement with Mehta Investment Group which plans to open 17 locations, primarily in the Seattle area and two in Spokane.

Mountain Mike's Pizza The Arlington, WA location opened in early December and marked the ninth state the California- based chain has entered.

