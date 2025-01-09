K9 Asa Retired From Chelan County Sheriff’s Office

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has announced it is retiring one of its K-9s.

K-9 Asa has been with the Sheriff's Office since December, 2017 after becoming certified for general patrol detail.

Over the course of her seven years with the County, Asa responded to over 80 incidents and her tracking efforts led to the arrest of two dozen suspects.

Asa also assisted with search efforts and building sweeps, endured through two surgeries on her knees while in service.

The dog's handler, Deputy Brad Norton, will continue to care for Asa and provide her with a home for the remainder of her life.