Warning: What You Should Know About New Service Terms for Facebook, Instagram and More

Have you received Meta's email about its new Terms of Service, which will go into effect on January 1, 2025? Did you even read it?

As you know, Meta, formerly Facebook, Inc. and at one time TheFacebook, Inc. (who knew about that one), is the digital platform conglomerate that owns and operates Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

On a side note, did you know Meta also owns WhatsApp?

Anyway, we all tend to ignore most service agreements with just about anything because who has time to read the myriad of lengthy pages with small print?

However, this email from Meta about the new Facebook, Instagram, and Threads terms of agreement contains something that we all need to be extra aware of. Just being on the platform automatically means we agree to grant Meta unlimited access to everything we post to do what they want with it.

Anyone using these apps or online allows Meta to use, repurpose, and reuse our content without prior consent and without compensation. Basically, by playing around on Facebook, posting on Instagram, and participating in the conversations on Threads, we're granting Meta an open license to use any of our content whenever and however the company wants.

Jolana Miller/Townsquare Media Jolana Miller/Townsquare Media loading...

According to the Social Media Today website, this part of the agreement only ends when we delete our posts or our entire account.

These Terms therefore constitute an agreement between you and Meta Platforms, Inc. If you do not agree to these Terms, then do not access or use Facebook or the other products and services covered by these Terms.

None of this is really new; rather, it's just about the stronger, more specific language. Even so, it's good for us to all be aware of what we signed up for.