5 Theories Why Cowboy Hats Are Shaped That Way

The cowboy hat is probably the most recognizable and unique hat out there.

While design aesthetics can vary widely, the brim is the most defining part, and it's always there, even if the shape slightly varies.

So what's up with the shape?

According to the National Cowboy Museum, the cowboy hat was invented by John B. Stetson in Philadelphia in 1865, and the brim was initially flat.

According to the Mara Leather Store website, there are several theories behind the curved shape of the iconic cowboy image that has also become a trendy hat to wear at music festivals, on the beach, or when visiting mountain towns in Colorado or Wyoming, for example.

5 POSSIBLE REASONS BEHIND THE SHAPE OF COWBOY HATS

Pick Up Truck Theory

This is the most popular theory regarding the eventual curving of those once flat brims.

According to the Mara Leather Store, cowboys would fold up the sides so three cowboys could comfortably sit next to each other in the cab without their hats hitting each other.

Roping Theory

According to the National Cowboy Museum, cowboys rolled up the sides so when they were roping cattle, the rope wouldn't hit and even knock their hats off their heads.

Rain Theory

Those curled-up, wide-brimmed hats keep rain away from their faces.

According to the Mara Leather Store, the rain would flow to the back and keep cowboys from getting too soaked or blinded by it.

See Their Faces Theory

This theory is all about the faces of celebrity cowboys. ‘

Buffalo Bill and Texas Jack would slightly roll up the sides so the audience could catch a glimpse of their faces while they were performing.

Naturally Happens Theory

Finally, did the curved brims happen naturally, eventually becoming the way manufacturers started making them?

According to the Mara Leather Store, the curve may have happened as cowboys would grab their hats to put them on and off, creasing the sides automatically as well as the top.

Which theory do you like best?

