Top 10 Safest and Most Dangerous States in America

There's a region of the country where every single state landed in the top 10 safest states in America. Meanwhile, another region has the majority of its states at the very bottom.

According to the Wallet Hub website, some states definitely keep their residents much safer than others in a variety of ways.

Through 52 key safety indicators, the qualifications for the safest states to live in America compare everything from crime rates to the financial strength of each state's economy and job market, all per capita.

With every new headline about a mass shooting, terrorist attack, hate crime or natural disaster, many of us fear for our safety and that of our loved ones. Americans have to worry about their financial safety as well.

The following categories were used to assess the safety rankings for each state per capita.

Personal and Residential Safety

Financial Safety

Road Safety

Workplace Safety

Emergency Preparedness

According to Wallet Hub, the safest states also have residents who take pride in getting involved with their communities, such as forming neighborhood watch programs and participating in local and state policy making.

The number of people who work as Firefighters and EMTs tends to be higher in the safest states, which also have a strong health care labor force.

TOP 10 SAFEST STATES

Vermont New Hampshire Maine Massachusetts Utah Hawaii Connecticut Minnesota Rhode Island Wyoming

TOP 10 MOST DANGEROUS STATES

Louisiana Mississippi Texas Arkansas Florida Oklahoma Alabama Colorado Georgia South Carolina

As you can see, New England is the safest region in the country, while the majority of the South ranked last in terms of safety.

Click here if you want to see the full list of states as well as the rating system for each of the 52 points of criteria.