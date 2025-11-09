The days are counting down quickly to the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. This winter is promising an exciting competition from elite athletes and para-athletes from around the world. Check out the information below to prepare for your favorite competitions and athletes, and then meet many of the talented athletes representing Team USA!

The 2026 Winter Olympics: Dates and Locations

The 2026 Winter Olympics take place in Italy, hosted by the cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo (nicknamed "Milano Cortina" in the press). These cities are over 400 kilometers apart, about a five hour drive. This makes it one of the most geographically widespread Olympic Games to date.

The Olympic Winter Games will be held from February 6 through February 22, 2026. Shortly after, the Paralympic Winter Games will be held from March 6 through March 15. The full official schedule details all competition dates across both competitions.

What are the sports categories for the Winter Olympics?

There are sixteen different sports represented, each with their own collection of competitions.

Alpine Skiing

Biathlon

Bobsleigh

Cross-Country Skiing

Curling

Figure Skating

Freestyle Skiing

Ice Hockey

Luge

Nordic Combined

Short Track Speed Skating

Skeleton

Ski Jumping

Ski Mountaineering

Snowboard

Speed Skating

Where is the next Winter Olympics going to be held?

The 2030 Winter Olympics will be held in the French Alps.

Has the United States ever hosted the Winter Olympics?

Across its 100+ year history, the Winter Olympics has been held in the United States four times in three different locations.

1932: Lake Placid, New York

1960: Olympic Valley (formerly Squaw Valley), California

1980: Lake Placid, New York

2002: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City is also expected to host the Winter Olympics again in 2034.