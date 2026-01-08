The Trump administration is expanding efforts to collect and consolidate personal data as part of a broader immigration crackdown, prompting resistance from states and cities across the political spectrum..

Federal officials have ordered states to turn over information from voter rolls, driver’s license databases, and public assistance programs such as Medicaid and food stamps. At the same time, the administration is seeking to merge data held by multiple federal agencies into a single system tracking people living in the United States.

Privacy advocates warn the effort amounts to a nationwide expansion of government surveillance. The administration has not publicly detailed how the consolidated data would be used.

Several states and cities are pushing back. At least five Democratic-led states—Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, and Washington—have blocked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from accessing driver’s license records. Meanwhile, conservative-led states including Arkansas, Idaho, and Montana passed laws last year limiting government access to surveillance data.

Montana enacted a law requiring warrants for access to electronic communications, citing Fourth Amendment protections against unlawful searches.

Concerns have also intensified over the use of automated license plate readers, or ALPRs—camera systems that track vehicles and store location data, sometimes for years. Civil liberties groups say the technology enables warrantless tracking and allows ICE to bypass local sanctuary laws through data-sharing arrangements with police.

In Washington state, several law enforcement agencies—including the Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Police Departments—have suspended some or all use of Flock cameras amid privacy and public records concerns. Wenatchee Police shut off the system on advice of legal counsel, while East Wenatchee Police and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office disabled national access that could be used by ICE or U.S. Border Patrol.

Wenatchee Mayor Mike Poirier says cities are facing what he calls unreasonable public records requests for camera data, which is considered a public record under state law. Cities can face financial penalties if they fail to respond in time. Poirier and Wenatchee Police Chief Edgar Reinfeld say the camera systems remain a valuable law enforcement tool.

Authorities note ALPR systems have helped solve high-profile cases, including the recent Brown University campus murders, the initial search for Travis Decker, and an attempted kidnapping case in Ellensburg.

A Washington state senator is proposing legislation in Olympia aimed at balancing public safety with civil rights. The bill would require agencies to delete footage within 72 hours unless it involves a violent crime, and would require a warrant for outside access to the data.

Several Democratic-led cities, including Denver and Syracuse, have ended contracts with Flock Safety, a company that provides automated license plate-reading technology to law enforcement agencies. Flock Safety says it does not contract with ICE and that local agencies control how data is shared.

Law enforcement agencies say the technology helps solve serious crimes. Privacy advocates counter that surveillance tools initially aimed at immigration enforcement could eventually affect broader segments of the population.

The dispute highlights a rare bipartisan concern that the federal push to centralize and expand surveillance data may erode constitutional privacy protections, raising broader questions about how far government monitoring should extend in the digital age.

