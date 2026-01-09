Two Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Wenatchee Total $80,000

Two people in the Wenatchee Valley have rung in the new year with a little more cash in their bank accounts after collecting five-figure prizes in scratch games from Washington's Lottery.

The Lottery says a player identified as Jennene R. won $50,000 on a Loteria 7th Edition scratch ticket she purchased on Jan. 8 from the Albertson's store at 1128 North Miller Street in Wenatchee.

Jennene R.'s big win follows a ticket worth $30,000 in the Lottery's King-Crossword scratch game that was claimed by a player identified as Haley P. just three days earlier, on Jan. 5, that was sold from the Safeway location at 501 North Miller Street in Wenatchee.

The $50,000 prize is the second-highest jackpot amount that can be won in the Loteria 7th Edition game and was the 25th of 29 such prizes available, while the $30,000 payout is the grand prize amount in the King-Crossword game and was the third of just five such prizes available.

The odds of winning a $30,000 prize in the King-Crossword game are 1-in-518,200, while the odds of landing a $50,000 prize in Loteria 7th Edition are 1-in-715,416.

In all, there are 10 prize amounts offered in Loteria 7th Edition, ranging from $10 to $250,000 with 2,146,250 total tickets printed, and 11 prize amounts offered in King-Crossword, ranging from $3 to $30,000 with 2,591,000 total tickets printed.

The $80,000 in total prize money won by Jennene R. and Haley P. was collected less than a month after a player identified as Jeffery B. purchased a Lucky Times 50 scratch ticket worth $2 million from Wenatchee's Western Market on Dec. 15.