Washington state is investing more tax dollars to boost the use of greener jet fuel, as officials and industry leaders push to cut aviation emissions and build a new clean-energy industry.

State and business leaders gathered this week in Snohomish County to launch the Cascadia Sustainable Aviation Accelerator, a state-funded nonprofit designed to help expand production and adoption of sustainable aviation fuel, known as SAF. The accelerator is backed by ten million dollars approved by the Legislature, matched by another ten million from a private philanthropic donor.

Supporters say SAF can reduce air travel emissions by 50 to 80 percent and can be used in existing aircraft engines and fuel systems. Major airlines and manufacturers, including Boeing, Alaska Airlines and Amazon, have voiced support.

The challenge is cost. Sustainable aviation fuel currently sells for two to five times the price of conventional jet fuel, and supply remains limited.

Several production projects are planned in Washington, including facilities in Moses Lake and southeast Washington, but none are yet operating at continuous commercial scale. By comparison, Sea-Tac Airport alone uses about 600 million gallons of jet fuel each year.

State lawmakers say Washington aims to become a national leader in sustainable aviation, even as federal policy shifts away from climate incentives.

