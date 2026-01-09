The Wenatchee Valley Children's Guild Follies variety show returns to the stage at the Numerica Performing Arts Center Feb. 5th through 7th. It's the 78th year for the Follies fundraiser, making it Wenatchee's longest-running stage production.

Local talent sings, dances, and performs skits to entertain and raise funds for the Wenatchee Valley Children's Guild. 100% of sponsor contributions go back into the community to help support the needs of children in our valley.

Co-chair Connie Morris says the guild formed in 1948 as the Junior Wenatchee Hospital Guild to raise money to purchase hospital equipment. The focus is now on programs supporting kids through a variety of programs.

The guild works directly with classroom liaisons in the Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts and will help with clothing, sports participation, and other needs.

The Wenatchee Valley Children's Guild Youth Assisted program provides grants to local nonprofits. And the guild has also supported CASA, Mobile Meals, the Women's Resource Center, and the Wenatchee Senior Center.

Morris says the follies tradition began in 1948 with a New York-based company called Cargill that would help nonprofits present variety show fundraisers using the local talent in the community.

Tickets are available at NumericaPAC.org

Anyone interested in the follies or performing in the show is invited to a kick-off party on Saturday, Jan. 10th at 7:00pm in the Numerica Performing Arts Center

Open auditions are Sunday, Jan 13th at 1pm in the PAC. The director, Jamie Donegan, will find a part in the variety show for anyone who is interested.