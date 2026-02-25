Douglas County Fire District #5 Completes Major Energy Upgrade
Douglas County Fire District #5 completed its energy efficiency upgrades.
What Upgrades Were Completed?
Contractors installed new heat-pump air-handling systems, upgraded the station's electrical infrastructure, and completed the full transition from fluorescent lighting to high-efficiency LED fixtures.
Replacing 45-Year-Old Furnaces
The project also replaced 45-year-old electric furnaces with modern, energy-efficient heat-pump air handlers and upgraded electrical panels and new dedicated circuits to support the HVAC improvements.
$120,565 Rural Energy Grant Support
The Fire District received a grant from the Rural Energy Efficiency Program from the Douglas County PUD of $120,565 to complete the project.
Serving Mansfield and Surrounding Communities
Douglas County Fire District #5 serves the town of Mansfield and the surrounding community.
