Douglas County Fire District #5 completed its energy efficiency upgrades.

What Upgrades Were Completed?

Contractors installed new heat-pump air-handling systems, upgraded the station's electrical infrastructure, and completed the full transition from fluorescent lighting to high-efficiency LED fixtures.

Replacing 45-Year-Old Furnaces

The project also replaced 45-year-old electric furnaces with modern, energy-efficient heat-pump air handlers and upgraded electrical panels and new dedicated circuits to support the HVAC improvements.

$120,565 Rural Energy Grant Support

The Fire District received a grant from the Rural Energy Efficiency Program from the Douglas County PUD of $120,565 to complete the project.

Serving Mansfield and Surrounding Communities

Douglas County Fire District #5 serves the town of Mansfield and the surrounding community.