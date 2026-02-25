President Donald Trump delivered the State of the Union (SOTU) address on Tuesday night before an audience that was boycotted by more than 70 Democrat members of Congress. At least five Washington state Democratic members were absent: Reps. Pramila Jayapal, Emily Randall, Adam Smith, Rep. Rick Larsen and Senator Patty Murray

The reaction among some of the Washington state delegation is divided along party lines.

Congresswoman Kim Schrier (WA-8) accused Trump of lying about the state of the union and the economy.

Republican Representative Dan Newhouse (WA-4) said the Trump Administration is reversing the damage caused by the Biden Administration and that the state of the union is strong.

Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) said in a comment before the SOTU address that President Trump is trying to nationalize the election and voter fraud is not a problem in Washington state.

Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) also released a comment prior to the President's address that claimed Trump is posturing for war with iran without coming to Congress for authority

Get our free mobile app

How Murray, Cantwell, Newhouse and Schrier Reacted to the SOTU

Rep. Kim Schrier Rep. Kim Schrier loading...

Rep. Kim Schrier (WA-8) released this statement after attending the SOTU

“For nearly two hours tonight, President Trump lied about the state of the union and the economy. The reality is that many Washingtonians are struggling to make ends meet because of the reckless policies he and Republicans in Congress are pushing. In just one year, the Trump administration has gutted our nation’s healthcare and skyrocketed costs on essential, everyday goods, making our country sicker and poorer. His reckless, illegal tariffs have squeezed families and decimated our family farms. And his so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” is actually a morally bankrupt piece of legislation that gives tax breaks to billionaires by slashing Medicaid and shuttering hospitals across rural America. Tonight made it clear that once again, Trump is out of touch and has not prioritized the concerns of millions of hardworking Americans. In every part of my district, I’ve heard directly from my constituents who have been impacted by this administration—from parents having trouble affording groceries and rural physicians worried that they’ll have to close down their practices to farmers facing impossible margins. I will continue to stand against this administration’s attacks on our communities and will fight in Congress to meet the needs of the Eighth District and make life more affordable for my constituents.” --Rep. Kim Schrier

Rep. Dan Newhouse U.S. House Rep. Dan Newhouse U.S. House loading...

Rep. Dan Newhouse (WA-4) full statement on the SOTU

"Tonight, President Trump delivered a lengthy speech that emphasized the state of our union is strong. Our Southern border is secured, inflation is down, our nation is safer, and we are reversing the damage caused by the Biden administration. With a Republican majority in DC, we have delivered on our promise to reduce government spending, keep taxes low, and establish energy dominance. Through the Working Families Tax Cut, we have prevented the largest tax hike in American history, increased the Child Tax Credit, and increased wages for middle-class families. As I wind down my tenure in Congress, I remain committed to working with this administration to advance policies that benefit my constituents throughout Central Washington.” -- Rep. Dan Newhouse

U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images) Getty Images U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images) Getty Images loading...

U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D) released a statement ahead of the address:

"President Trump is basically threatening to nationalize the elections. This is unconstitutional. We know that in our state, people vote by mail, and it has been a secure system, and we have very, very little voter fraud." -- Sen. Maria Cantwell

U.S. Senator Patty Murray Getty Images U.S. Senator Patty Murray Getty Images loading...

U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D) was one of the Democrats who skipped the SOTU and delivered her own virtual address focused on how the president’s policies are affecting Washington residents. She also released a comment in advance on her concerns over Iran: