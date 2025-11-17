Paramount+ Is Raising Subscription Prices

Customers to Paramount+ are about to pay for more for their streaming subscription.

The company announced that starting on January 15, 2026, new prices will go into effect for subscribers of Paramount’s streaming hub. The ad-supported tier will now cost $8.99, an increase of one dollar from the previous $7.99 price. The tier with no ads will also go up by one dollar; it will now cost $13.99 a month.

Those are for subscribers who pay per month; if you subscribe annually, you’ll pay more that way too. Paramount+ with ads will cost $89.99 a year, a sharp increase fro the previous $59.99 deal. Without ads you’re looking at an increase of $20, from $119.99 a year to $139.99 a year.

Nickelodeon Nickelodeon loading...

Paramount recently signed a pricy, multibillion-dollar deal with the UFC to become the exclusive streaming home of the MMA federation’s live events. (Given that each UFC pay-per-view event previously cost $79.99, an annual price of $89.99 for Paramount+ with ads is actually a very good deal — for fans of UFC, at least.) They also finalized a deal over the summer with the creators of South Park as well, which has long been a Paramount property on cable, via the company’s linear channel, Comedy Central.

Paramount is far from the only company to raise its prices in recent months. Netflix announced a price hike in January of this year, which made its ad-supported tier $7.99 per month and its premium ad-free tier $24.99 a month. Just a few weeks ago, HBO Max announced its own increases on subscriptions; $10.99 a month with ads or $22.49 per month for their “premium” membership with no ads.

