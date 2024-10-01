Jack Wells Fire Underway in Okanogan County
The ongoing Jack Wells Fire has prompted Level 3 evacuation orders for much of Brewster: Cameron Lake Rd., Delfeld Rd., Snyder Flat Cutoff Rd. and Alkali Pond.
Cameron Lake Rd. is closed.
The fire is said to have started off Jack Wells Rd.
Goodall says the fire is moving steadily to the north. The precise acreage remains an open question, but it could be as many 1,000 acres; that's one estimate that Goodall heard. It's also not clear how many personnel are actively tending to the fire.
"It's covered quite a bit of ground," Goodall admits. "We're out here in sagebrush and grass."
On Tuesday afternoon, Level 2 evacuation orders were issued for a swath of Bridgeport - the area encompassing Gamble Sands Golf Course and SR 17.
This is a developing story. For additional information, visit the Okanogan County webpage. Click here to access a detailed incident map.
