Jailed East Wenatchee Man Alleged To Be Biggest Source Of Fentanyl In Area

A 36-year-old man is in jail after detectives say they found 8,000 fentanyl pills at his residence in East Wenatchee.

Detectives filed a notice of arrest document Monday in Douglas County Superior Court, saying they also found 19.7 grams of heroin in the garage of Shawn James Drummond in the 600 block of North Grover Place.

A Columbia River Drug Task Force detective wrote that arrest of Drummond involved, by far, the most amount of fentanyl he's ever seized.

He also wrote that several sources have told the task force that Drummond is the biggest source of fentanyl supply in the Wenatchee area.

He was arrested Friday on numerous felony drug dealing charges.

They include unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver for both fentanyl and heroin and unlawful possession of a counterfeit substance with intent to deliver, for counterfeit oxycodone.

The detective wrote that the fentanyl pills were disguised as oxycodone with the letter "M" on one side and the number "30" on the other side.

Detectives received a search warrant from Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber to look inside Drummond's garage.

They say they were able to track down Drummond through a unidentified source, as well as a cooperating defendant and another person who bought large quantities of drugs from Drummond, and was also arrested.

Drummond is currently being held in the Chelan County jail.