Kayaker Missing Near 25-Mile Creek

A kayaker went missing near the 25-Mile Creek in Lake Chelan around 1 p.m. on June 28.

The kayaker launched off from 25-Mile Creek State Park around 10:30 a.m., June 28.

An unknown woman called in reporting that her 18-year-old son did not come back around the time he was supposed to. He was vacationing from Western Washington with his family, who report that he’s diabetic and did not pack his insulin when he left.



Chelan County Emergency Management resumed their search on the morning of June 29 after searching for him the night before. Authorities are utilizing both a boat and helicopter for the search.

Authorities have located both his kayak and life jacket around 5:30 p.m. on June 28, but not the teen himself.