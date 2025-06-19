The Lake Chelan School Board voted last week to place a bond measure on the November ballot. The proposed $73 million bond would be for major facility upgrades that district leaders say are essential.

If approved, the proposed bond would replace and integrate preschool classrooms into a new elementary facility, update trades programs at Chelan Middle and High School, and make multiple upgrades to athletic and fitness infrastructure.

The board’s decision followed nearly two years of work by the Facilities Advisory Team, which studied enrollment trends, infrastructure needs, and options for state funding.

District officials estimate the bond would cost property owners approximately $0.93 per $1,000 of assessed value. Even with the increase, LCSD would maintain the second-lowest school property tax rate in the region, according to the district.