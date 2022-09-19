Lake Wenatchee Fires Expected to Produce More Smoke

The White River and Irving Peak Fires continue their slow burn in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest near Lake Wenatchee.

The two blazes have torched almost 6,800 combined acres since being igniting by lightning on August 11.

Spokesperson Robin DeMario says the fires are expected to produce a larger volume of smoke in the days ahead.

“We are anticipating to see some more smoke from these fires this week as warmer and drier weather moves into the region. Folks will need to be aware that there will be more smoke coming from these fires this week.”

DeMario says activity on another fire nearby is also expected to increase this week.

“Folks will see smoke coming from the Minnow Ridge Fire more so this week. There are pockets of unburned materials in there that it’s burning into and it will flare up.”

The National Weather Service says winds from the northeast will push the smoke from all three fires west of the Cascades and away from the North Central Washington area through at least Wednesday.

The Minnow Ridge Fire has burned just over 500 acres near the Chikamin Ridge area and is listed at zero percent contained. It’s cause it still undetermined.

The White River Fire currently stands at ten percent contained, while the Irving Peak Fire is at seven percent containment.

Level 2 Evacuation notices remain in effect for White River Road, and 6500 Road (Little Wenatchee Road) and 6210 Road are also closed due to fire activity.

There are a total of 128 personnel assigned to the trio of blazes, including multiple apparatus.

Aerial suppression efforts have been minimal in the past week.