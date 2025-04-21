Landlord Allegedly Murders Tenant In East Wenatchee

More details are coming to light about a shooting in East Wenatchee on Friday night that left a 48-year-old man dead.

According to affidavits from Douglas County Superior Court, Gregorio Garza, Sr. was pronounced deceased at the scene in the 100 block of 9th Street Southeast after officers responded at around 10:10 p.m.

Garza had reportedly been shot in the chest by his landlord and neighbor, 44-year-old Juan Luis-Estrada, who was found in the yard of his home shortly after police arrived at the scene.

Investigators say witnesses told them Estrada knocked on the back door of Garza's residence while holding a handgun, and when Garza answered, Estrada entered the residence and shot him once in the chest, killing him.

Estrada allegedly admitted to both police and family members that he had shot and killed Garza, but it is still unknown what precipitated the incident.

Police are seeking charges of first-degree murder against Estrada, who is currently being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.

