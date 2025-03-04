Late Winter Brush Fire Chars 61 Acres Near Ephrata

A brush fire charred 61 acres in Grant County on Friday.

Grant County Fire District No. 13 says the blaze sparked a few miles south a Ephrata in the 12000 block of Road C.3 Northwest after a controlled burn got out of hand and spread.

The fire briefly threatened several homes before firefighters brought it under control.

Several apparatus became stuck due to soft soil at the location and had to be freed with the help of a local farmer.

Four separate agencies responded to the late winter fire, which caused no injuries and no property damage.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has contacted the person responsible for setting the fire and say possible charges are pending.