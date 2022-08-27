Life Sentence for Robber Who Escaped Authorities Multiple Times

The slippery multi-state robber who eluded Chelan County deputies three times back in January was served a life sentence in Idaho.

According to iFIBERONE, 30-year-old Jesse Spitzer pled guilty to his long list of charges, which include aggravated assault, robbery, and grand theft, resulting in a 106-year sentence.

His sentence was made due to the extremity of his crimes, pleading to 16 charges and dropped 15 other charges due to his guilty plea. He also prior charges back in 2011, further lengthening his sentence.

Spitzer started his crime saga back in January in his hometown of Sultan, Wash., which resulted in escaping the police in Washington, Montana, and Idaho.

In Snohomish County, authorities sent a SWAT team after him for an incident back in Sultan. After they were unable to find him in Sultan and Gold Bar, they sent a K-9 team in Gold Bar where he escaped yet again.

Spitzer then traveled east to Chelan County, robbing two homes in the process. He dodged Chelan County deputies three times, driving a stolen pickup truck through Wenatchee, escaping on foot towards the Columbia River, then giving chase in Entiat, slipping away a third time.

In Post Falls, Idaho, police almost caught him before Spitzer waved a gun threatening to shoot himself, leading police on yet another foot chase before disappearing once again.

His saga finally ended in Haugan, Montana, where authorities took him into custody for the last time.

Spitzer will be eligible for parole in 20 years.