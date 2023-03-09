Light Therapy Lamps Available at NCW Libraries

New light therapy lamps are now available at a NCW Library location near you.

NCW Libraries recently added 10 HappyLight Touch Plus lamps to their Library of Things, a category of miscellaneous items that can be checked out through their library system.

The Library of Things also offers nature backpacks, snowshoes and poles, telescopes, Wifi hotspots, the Washington State Discover Pass, family passes to Ohme Gardens and the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, all available for checkout with a valid library card.

Each lamp offers UV-free light, containing 10,000 lux intensity with adjustable brightness and a timer.

NCW Libraries’ Public Relations Specialist Michelle McNiel says these lamps can be used all year-round to improve your overall mental health, mood and sleep quality.

“There are lots of people who might be homebound, they might be in a care facility, or they might work indoors for long periods of time and not be able to go outside,” McNeil said.

Lamps can be checked out for up to 28 days and can be picked up at any of the 30 NCW Library locations in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties.

You can learn more about these lamps and the Library of Things here, under the Resources tab.