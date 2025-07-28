A fast moving wheat field fire near Lind briefly forced evacuations Saturday morning.

Get our free mobile app

Adams County Fire District #2 said they responded at approximately 10:50 a.m. and quickly requested mutual aid. With strong winds blowing the blaze towards residences, Level 3 “Leave Now” evacuations were made.

Crews mopped up the fire around 12:30 p.m. and rescinded the evacuation notices. No buildings were damaged in the blaze and there were no injuries reported.