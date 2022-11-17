Link Transit Hiring Recruitment Agency for General Manager Position

The Link Transit Board of Directors decided to award a contract to Prothman Executive Recruitment to find their next general manager.

Current Link Transit General Manager Richard DeRock announced that he will be retiring between August and October of 2023.

DeRock started serving as Chelan County Port District #3 commissioner after his appointment back in June.

Prothman is an Issaquah-based recruiting firm that will begin the nation-wide search for a new general manager at the beginning of 2023.

Cost for recruitment ranges between $30,000 to $35,000.

Prothman promised a one-year guarantee to find a candidate.

Other recruitment firms that were considered were Karras Consulting and ISGF.

Once the job posting is published, Link staff will have the opportunity to apply for the position.