Nine People Apply For Vacant Wenatchee City Council Seat

Nine People Apply For Vacant Wenatchee City Council Seat

Wenatchee City Council District 2 boundaries - City of Wenatchee

There are nine people who have applied for the Wenatchee City Council seat left open by now-Mayor Mike Poirier. 

The heavy interest comes after three of the four city council races in November had a single unopposed candidate. 

The nine candidates vying for the vacant seat in District 2 include two women, a former city councilor and people working for both private businesses and nonprofits. 

Candidate interviews will take place at a special city council meeting on February 1, with council's final selection to be sworn in on February 8 

All the candidates were required to be registered voters and to have resided within District 2 in the city of Wenatchee for at least one year prior to their appointment. 

The candidates include 

  • Armando Bendito-Zepeda 
  • Chelsea Ewer, Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce  
  • Doug Miller, former Wenatchee city councilmember 
  • Jessica Johnson, former SAGE executive director 
  • Mark Peaslee  
  • Michael Hughes, retired fire captain.  
  • Nik Moushon 
  • Steve Kolk.  
  • Steve Maher, Our Valley Our Future coordinator 

The city held a reception for candidates on Jan. 9 at the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce Tasting Room. 

Poirier vacated the District 2 seat winning the seat in November's general election over Brian Campbell. Both had sought the position after current mayor Frank Kuntz decided not to run for re-election. 

Poirier and the council members elected in November were sworn into office prior to the start of the new year. 

Washington Shoppers React To Costco's Newest Policy Change

Here is what social media is saying about Costco's new change in Washington that requires shoppers to scan their cards to get in.

Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas

Filed Under: wenatchee, wenatchee city council
Categories: KPQ News, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ