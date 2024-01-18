Nine People Apply For Vacant Wenatchee City Council Seat

There are nine people who have applied for the Wenatchee City Council seat left open by now-Mayor Mike Poirier.

The heavy interest comes after three of the four city council races in November had a single unopposed candidate.

The nine candidates vying for the vacant seat in District 2 include two women, a former city councilor and people working for both private businesses and nonprofits.

Candidate interviews will take place at a special city council meeting on February 1, with council's final selection to be sworn in on February 8

All the candidates were required to be registered voters and to have resided within District 2 in the city of Wenatchee for at least one year prior to their appointment.

The candidates include

Armando Bendito-Zepeda

Chelsea Ewer, Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce

Doug Miller, former Wenatchee city councilmember

Jessica Johnson, former SAGE executive director

Mark Peaslee

Michael Hughes, retired fire captain.

Nik Moushon

Steve Kolk.

Steve Maher, Our Valley Our Future coordinator

The city held a reception for candidates on Jan. 9 at the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce Tasting Room.

Poirier vacated the District 2 seat winning the seat in November's general election over Brian Campbell. Both had sought the position after current mayor Frank Kuntz decided not to run for re-election.

Poirier and the council members elected in November were sworn into office prior to the start of the new year.