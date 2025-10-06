Lower Sugarloaf Fire Surpasses 40,000 Acres, Remains 55% Contained

After burning for five weeks on the landscape of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest in Chelan County, the Lower Sugarloaf Fire has now surpassed the 40,000-acre mark.

The blaze was ignited by a dry lighting storm on Aug. 31 on the Wenatchee River Ranger District about 12 miles east of Leavenworth, and has grown to an estimated 41,114 acres as of Monday (Oct. 6).

Containment on the fire has been steady since late last week and remains at 55% to start this week.

On Sunday, firefighters conducted controlled burns and strengthened containment lines around the blaze's southern edges, while suppression and road repairs remained active in several areas within the fire zone where conditions allowed.

Similar efforts are scheduled to resume today, with crews also heavily focusing on the vicinity of Swakane Canyon for both suppression and containment.

Structure protection is also continuing in the areas of Sunnyslope and Nahahum Canyon, and aerial support will be available to perform both water and retardant drops as needed.

Smoke impacts from the fire have been largely relegated to the Upper Wenatchee and Entiat Valleys, where diminished air quality levels continue to be an issue at times.

Evacuation notices remain in effect for numerous locations near to the blaze, which has steadily crept closer to the towns of Cashmere and Monitor and also pushed further into Swakane Canyon over the weekend.

An in-person community meeting regarding both the Lower Sugarloaf and Labor Mountain Fires is happening at 7 p.m. on Monday (Oct. 6) at Cashmere Middle School, 300 Tigner Road in Cashmere.

There are currently 1,374 personnel assigned to the Lower Sugarloaf Fire, along with 86 engines; 29 water tenders; 26 dozers; and 13 helicopters.

To date, the fire has yet to produce any reports of damaged or destroyed structures.