Man Arrested After Wa Fed Bank Robbery In Chelan

A 34-year-old man is accused of robbing a bank in Chelan Thursday morning.

Deputies say Michael Koehnen walked into Wa Fed bank in Chelan at about 10am, approached the counter and said he wanted money.

They say when the teller asked him for his account information he replied, “This is a robbery” while holding a hand size electronic part in his hand.

Deputies say Koehnen fled on foot any being given an undisclosed amount of money by the teller.

After being called to the scene, they say they collected enough information to identify Koehnen as a suspect.

He was arrested a short time later after he was tracked down to a residence in the 400 block of E. Woodin Ave.

Detectives then got a search warrant for the residence Koehnen was located. As a result of the search, they located money taken from the bank in addition to the clothing Koehnen was wearing at the time of the Robbery.

Koehnen was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on charges of Robbery 2nd Degree and Theft 2nd degree.