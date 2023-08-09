Man Arrested For Attempted Bank Robbery In Moses Lake

A Grant County man is in jail after police say he attempted to rob a bank in Moses Lake Tuesday night.

Capt. Mike Williams of the Moses Lake Police Department says the incident occurred at the Gesa Credit Union on Pioneer Way just before 6 p.m.

"The man presented a note to the teller announcing it was a robbery and asking for cash. The teller did not provide any cash and the suspect left the bank."

The man reportedly did not display a weapon and made no indications that he was armed.

Williams says the man was identified shortly after leaving the bank.

"Based on a description of the suspect and a partial license plate on his vehicle that a witness was able to obtain, we put that information into our new Flock camera system and were able to identify the vehicle that was leaving the scene."

Police arrested 42-year-old Charles Alaniz, Jr. at his residence on Carswell Drive at around 8 p.m.

He was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of attempted bank robbery with additional charges pending.