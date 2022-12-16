Man Convicted of 1994 Murder Resentenced to Life Without Parole

A Wenatchee man convicted of murdering someone back in 1994 will continue serving his prison sentence of life without parole.

Chelan County Superior Court Judge Travis Brandt resentenced 47-year-old Michael Randall Lauderdale to life without parole on Thursday.

Back in 1994, a then 19-year-old Lauderdale was arrested for murdering 21-year-old Jeremy Wood on Number 2 Canyon Road in Wenatchee.

The defense asked the court to factor in Lauderdale’s age and childhood circumstances while resentencing.

Lauderdale was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated first-degree murder, but appealed the former charge back in 2019.

Lauderdale will continue serving his sentence at the Airway Heights Corrections Center near Spokane.