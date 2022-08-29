Man Drowns on Lake Cle Elum During Heavy Wind

Choppy waters in heavy wind are partially being blamed for a drowning over the weekend on Lake Cle Elum.

Kittitas County Fire Protection District 6 reports deputies found the victim in the water after family members reported a loved one missing earlier in the day Saturday.

They say the victim was not able to be revived once taken to shore at Speelyi Beach.

The case was turned over to the Kittitas County Coroner’s Office.

i FIBER ONE reports Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson has identified a 33-year-old man from Federal Way is the drowning victim.

Kittitas County Fire Protection District 6 reported there was a wind advisory at the time of the drowning and conditions on the lake were not safe for recreation