Man Faces 1st Degree Assault After Allegedly Shooting Roommate

A Grant County man is in stable condition after being flown to a hospital in Spokane from gunshot wounds.

Deputies say 22-year-old Jordan Romero Ortega got into an argument with his roommate, 44-year-old Crisoforo Garcia Cortes, at their home in Warden Saturday.

Garcia Cortes reportedly pulled out a gun and shot Romero Ortega in the arm and leg, and then left the scene.

He was later tracked down by a Moses Lake PD K-9 officer and arrested on 1st Degree Assault charges. The gun was located by the investigating deputies from Grant County.

Romero Ortega was taken to a local hospital before being flown to Spokane.

The shooting took place at about 6 pm Saturday in the 7000 block of Road P SE in Warden.