Man In Chase From Wenatchee to Kittitas County Sentenced To 6 Months

A driver who led police on a chase from Wenatchee over to Blewett Pass before it ended in Kittitas County in December 2020, will serve six months in jail.

Twenty-nine-year-old Miles Berry Davis of Seattle pleaded guilty this week to second-degree theft and vehicle prowling in Chelan County Superior Court.

He admitted to stealing items from two parked car in Wenatchee, and then leading a chase that reached speeds over 90 miles an hour before it finally ended near Teanaway.

Davis must report to jail on September 12, but also has a court date this week in Douglas County Superior Court on charges including hit-and-run, which is connected to the same chase.

In his guilty plea, he admitted to taking a backpack with a laptop and cellphone from a pickup truck and a purse from a car before leading the chase.

David fled in a Dodge Caravan, and was initially chased by Wenatchee Police, who attempted a traffic stop near the George Seller Bridge. They terminated their chase after they say speeds reached more than 90 miles an hour and travel on the wrong side of the road.

The chase was then picked up by Chelan County Sheriff's deputies on westbound U.S. 2 before they terminated their efforts.

Kittitas County was then notified of the pursuit as the Caravan headed down U.S. 97 through Blewett Pass. Troopers successful stopped the Caravan near Teanaway, which is close to I-90.

Davis was arrested and returned to Wenatchee, as was his passenger, 33-year-old Armico Flight, who pleaded guilty pleaded guilty last year to possession of stolen property and was sentenced to 14 months.