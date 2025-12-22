Man Jailed After Alleged Attempts To Steal Truck, Threats To Kill In Kittitas

A Westside man is behind bars after police in Kittitas County say he attempted to steal a pickup truck and made threats to kill a public works employee last week.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports deputies with the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a woman who'd allegedly been accosted on Main Street in the town of Kittitas on the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Deputies arrived to learn the suspect, 42-year-old James Richard Stephens of Shoreline, had already fled the scene, but authorities say he was soon spotted nearby at the corner of First and Clark Streets attempting to steal a truck belonging to the City of Kittitas Public Works Department.

Get our free mobile app

The City's public works director was reportedly with the truck and observed Stephens approaching it in a belligerent manner.

The manager reportedly told investigators that when Stephens reached the driver's side door of the vehicle, he said, “I am taking this truck and driving away, and you are not going to stop me.” After which, Stephens threatened to kill him as he asked another public works employee at the scene to call 9-1-1.

According to court documents, witnesses told police the man then walked away from the public works truck and approached another pickup at the intersection and attempted to open the passenger-side door.

The driver reportedly sped away but Stephens allegedly jumped onto the vehicle's running boards and told the driver to stop and get out as he repeatedly yanked at the door handles to try and gain access to the vehicle's cabin.

Police then arrived at the scene and Stephens reportedly jumped off the pickup truck and aggressively advanced towards officers, who doused him with pepper spray before he fled into a nearby field.

Several officers caught up with Stephens and attempted to subdue him, but he allegedly resisted and told police, “You’re going to have to shoot me right here.”

When additional officers arrived at the scene, Stephens was finally placed in custody without further incident and transported to the Kittitas County Jail where he was booked for suspicion of robbery, vehicle prowling, and felony harassment.

At his initial appearance in Kittitas County Superior Court late last week, Stephens bail was established at $150,000.