Man Sentenced to a Year and a Day for Hitting a Cop Car, Among Other Things

A man was sentenced to a year and a day on July 26, for a hit and run that left an East Wenatchee police officer with whiplash.

On May 19, 2020, Antonio Banuelos sped down George Sellar bridge before crashing into a guardrail on 9th st. and then hitting the police car pursuing him.

Banuelos pleaded guilty to felony charges, which include attempting to elude a pursuing police officer, 2nd degree malicious mischief, 4th degree assault, and a hit and run.

The officer involved reportedly sustained a whiplash injury.

Defendant shall report to Chelan County Regional Jail no later than 4 p.m. on August 26, 2022.

His driver’s license will also be revoked.