Mansfield Conducting Online Survey To Assist Comprehensive Plan
The Town of Mansfield is conducting an online to survey to assist with updates to its Comprehensive Plan.
The effort is designed to provide information and feedback from the town's residents for the Mansfield Planning & Zoning Commission as it drafts a path for the town over the next 20 years.
The survey is comprised of 13 multiple-choice questions, including those regarding residency status, housing types, and community image.
It will be available until March 1, and the Planning & Zoning Commission will next meet on Wednesday, Feb. 5 to discuss how the survey is proceeding.
Residents of Mansfield can take the survey by clicking here.
