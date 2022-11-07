Manson Woman Dead From Earlier Crash Near Chelan

A Manson woman is dead from injuries she suffered in a two-vehicle crash Oct. 29 at the intersection of Highways 97 and 97A near Chelan.

The Washington State Patrol reported Monday that 74-year-old Donna Burgess died at 2:10 p.m. Friday at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.

Burgess was driving a 2014 GMC Sierra pickup northbound on Highway 97 when she was hit by a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup driven 36-year-old Scott Tomlinson, who was driving southbound on U.S. 97A.

Both trucks came to a rest on Hugo Road.

Tomlinson was not injured in the crash, but was ticketed for failing to yield the right of way.

Alcohol or drugs were not involved in the crash