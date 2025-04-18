Mattawa Woman Arrested For Providing Drugs That Killed Her 16-Year-Old Daughter

A Grant County woman is behind bars after police say she contributed to the death of her teenage daughter last year by providing her with access to narcotics.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Ashley Perin Sandoval of Mattawa was arrested this week on multiple outstanding warrants, including several in Grant and other Washington counties, and from outside of state.

Sandoval is facing charges of controlled substance homicide after her 16-year-old daughter, Ahna Sandoval, was found unconscious and not breathing inside her family's home near Mattawa on June 4, 2024.

Ahna was later declared deceased by emergency responders and a subsequent autopsy revealed she died due to an overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Investigators say a months-long investigation into Ahna's death turned up evidence that displayed a pattern of Ashley's facilitation of access to both fentanyl and methamphetamine for her daughter, as well as links to her direct involvement in drug transactions which included Ahna.

Ashley is currently being lodged in the Grant County Jail where she's also facing charges of drug distribution to persons under the age of eighteen; involving a minor in a drug transaction; and child endangerment with a controlled substance.

Ashley's case is one of six suspected controlled substance homicides that are currently being investigated by the Grant County Interagency Narcotics Team.