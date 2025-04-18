Mattawa Woman Arrested For Providing Drugs That Killed Her 16-Year-Old Daughter

Mattawa Woman Arrested For Providing Drugs That Killed Her 16-Year-Old Daughter

A closeup of view of a jail cells iron bars casting shadows on the prison floor with copy space

A Grant County woman is behind bars after police say she contributed to the death of her teenage daughter last year by providing her with access to narcotics.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Ashley Perin Sandoval of Mattawa was arrested this week on multiple outstanding warrants, including several in Grant and other Washington counties, and from outside of state.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Sandoval is facing charges of controlled substance homicide after her 16-year-old daughter, Ahna Sandoval, was found unconscious and not breathing inside her family's home near Mattawa on June 4, 2024.

Ahna was later declared deceased by emergency responders and a subsequent autopsy revealed she died due to an overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Investigators say a months-long investigation into Ahna's death turned up evidence that displayed a pattern of Ashley's facilitation of access to both fentanyl and methamphetamine for her daughter, as well as links to her direct involvement in drug transactions which included Ahna.

Ashley is currently being lodged in the Grant County Jail where she's also facing charges of drug distribution to persons under the age of eighteen; involving a minor in a drug transaction; and child endangerment with a controlled substance.

Ashley's case is one of six suspected controlled substance homicides that are currently being investigated by the Grant County Interagency Narcotics Team.

America's Deadly Addictions: Fatal Overdoses by State

Using data from health policy research, polling, and news source KFF, Amethyst Recovery Center was able to determine which state had the most fatal overdoses in 2022. Using information from the US Census, they were then able to calculate the number of fatal overdoses per 100,000 people. Here's a look at America's Deadly Addictions: Fatal Overdoses by State, in order of least to most fatal overdoses.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Filed Under: controlled substance homicide, Grant County Police Department, mattawa, overdose death
Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ