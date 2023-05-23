The Wenatchee AppleSox' home opener is Tuesday, June 6th but your first chance to meet the team is Thursday, June 1st. The AppleSox' 2023 Fan Fest is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium on the campus of Wenatchee Valley College

Fan Fest is free to attend and offers AppleSox fans their first glimpse of the team. Wenatchee's '23 season opens on the road June 2, against the Bend Elks.

2023 Fanfest allows fans to watch the team practice and a meet and greet session. The AppleSox will be serving free hot dogs and hamburgers and Let's Color Art is offering face painting for kids.

Season ticket holders can pick up their badges at Fanfest or at the AppleSox administrative office, 610 N. Mission Street in Wenatchee as of May 24th.

The 2022 AppleSox earned a berth in the WCL playoffs after winning the second half of the season and are poised to return a competitive squad for Manager Mitch Darlington.