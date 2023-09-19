A memorial service is planned for K9 Kait on Saturday, Oct. 7th in Wenatchee. The Chelan County Regional Justice Center (CCRJC) will host the service beginning at 11 a.m. at Wenatchee First Assembly Church, 1520 McKittrick St., Wenatchee/

K9 Kait served two years as a narcotics-detecting canine with her partner and handler Corrections Deputy Jacob Lewis at the CCRJC until earlier this year. K9Kait passed away unexpectedly last month while undergoing treatment for chronic hepatitis of the liver.

Kait was a 7-year-old border collie and became a key component to the Regional Justice Center’s drug interdiction program. Kait became the first canine to be employed in the Chelan County jail in late 2020 and was one of two canines working in a county or municipal jail facility in Washington state. Kait had previously served two years with the Tulalip Tribal Police Department.

K9 Kait photo: Chelan County Regional Jail K9 Kait photo: Chelan County Regional Jail loading...

The public is invited to attend the memorial service, which will include an Honor Guard, speakers and K9 handlers from other agencies outside the area coming to pay their respects.

Get our free mobile app

Kait was considered a valuable member of the Regional Justice Center's team. The memorial service is an opportunity for the Jail team to say good bye to a partner and teammate and honor Kait's contributions as an ambassador to the community.