Chelan Co. Fundraising To Cover Popular Jail K9’s Medical Costs

The Chelan County Regional Justice Center is holding a fundraising campaign for K9 Kait, one of only two narcotics dogs working at a jail in the state.

Kait is a seven-year-old border collie who has two medical issues, a vitamin B12 deficiency and a fluid buildup up in her abdomen.

Her handler is Deputy Jacob Lewis, who says she's been highly effective in sniffing narcotics before they reach any inmates inside the jail.

"When we first started, the primary way that a lot of the narcotics were getting into our jail was through the U.S. mail," said Lewis, "And we've since pretty much eliminated that."

Lewis and Kait have been on the job at Chelan County jail for three years.

Kait also works outside the jail, most recently being utilized by local school districts to deter drugs from getting on campus and into classrooms.

In addition, Lewis and Kait are regulars at community events and give several presentations a year in schools in the region.

"She is very popular," Lewis said. "I like to tell people that I'm just the guy on the end of the leash. She's the star of the show. Basically, I just stand back and she takes over."

Lewis is taking Kait to an internal medicine veterinary specialist in Spokane next Thursday for a procedure to narrow down the cause of her fluid buildup.

The procedure will cost around $2,700. The county is trying to raise $8,000 in the fundraising campaign to cover Kait’s medical expenses and replenish funds for jail’s K9 program.

The following fundraising efforts are in place: