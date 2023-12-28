Mike Poirier Sworn In As Mayor Of Wenatchee

Wenatchee City Councilor Mike Poirier is officially the city's next mayor.

Poirier took the oath of office Thursday and addressed the many people attending the ceremony.

"I wake up every day and realize it's not about me, it's about my community," said Poirier. “As long as I do that every day, I know I'll be supported by everybody here and the 35,000 people that live here in the city of Wenatchee."

Poirier won last month's general election, taking 62 percent of the vote against challenger Bryan Campbell, who garnered 38 percent.

He'll take over as mayor on Monday (Jan.1) from Frank Kuntz, who's retiring after 12 years in the seat.

Also being sworn in Thursday were three incumbent city councilors - District 1 member Jose Cuevas, District 4 member Travis Hornby and At-Large district A member Linda Herald.

District 5 council member Charlie Atkinson was sworn in for the first time after he defeated Electrify Williams 73%-27% in November’s election.